Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Vtex has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,552,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

