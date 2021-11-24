W Bryan Hill Sells 32,492 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $934,794.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALKT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 421,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.