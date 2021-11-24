Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 72,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 240,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

