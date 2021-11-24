Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Raised by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $146.46. 82,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,353. The firm has a market cap of $408.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,826,701. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,514,945 shares of company stock worth $809,165,765. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

