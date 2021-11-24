Waltonchain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.50 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,282.20 or 0.07579986 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00085241 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00085010 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,934,080 coins and its circulating supply is 78,213,048 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

