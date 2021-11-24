Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $75.10 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.55 or 0.07488948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00084521 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00099470 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,938,488 coins and its circulating supply is 78,217,456 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

