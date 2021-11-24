Warp Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $266,736.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $457.83 or 0.00798870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $266,736.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

