Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Lessened by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $1,547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Waste Connections by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.56. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

