Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) Insider Patrick DeSouza Sells 50,000 Shares

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.42), for a total value of £590,000 ($770,838.78).

WATR opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.76) on Wednesday. Water Intelligence plc has a one year low of GBX 480 ($6.27) and a one year high of GBX 1,394 ($18.21). The company has a market cap of £207.58 million and a P/E ratio of 62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,207.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.68.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Water Intelligence in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

