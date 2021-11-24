Waves Enterprise Trading 15% Lower This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $14.11 million and approximately $191,539.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00071558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.65 or 0.07433785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00087240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,524.97 or 0.99603905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.