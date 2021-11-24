WAX Price Up 6.7% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, WAX has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $537.12 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00026539 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,811,039,647 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,261,037 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

