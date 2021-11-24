WAX (WAXP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $378.88 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $378.88 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00028066 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,810,682,129 coins and its circulating supply is 1,848,884,941 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

