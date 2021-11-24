WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.59% of WD-40 worth $20,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,249,000 after acquiring an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,819,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,719,000 after acquiring an additional 52,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $234.41 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

