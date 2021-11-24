WebDollar Hits Market Cap of $3.88 Million (WEBD)

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. WebDollar has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $145,506.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WebDollar has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00102845 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000079 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,720,086,128 coins and its circulating supply is 13,772,137,871 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io

