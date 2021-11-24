Wedbush Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $110.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.76.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

