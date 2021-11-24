Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roku (ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2021 – Roku had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

11/17/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $390.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $390.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $295.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $530.00 to $380.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $530.00 to $380.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $440.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $480.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $415.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $410.00 to $350.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $305.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $550.00 to $525.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $600.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $560.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $475.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $490.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Roku had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $560.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.33 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock worth $164,283,240 in the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roku by 5.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

