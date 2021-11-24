Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cloudflare (NET)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) recently:

11/16/2021 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

11/7/2021 – Cloudflare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/5/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $122.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

10/25/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

10/4/2021 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

9/29/2021 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $184.65 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $2,429,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $4,120,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 772,515 shares of company stock valued at $121,601,863. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,326,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

