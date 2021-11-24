Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pretium Resources (PVG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG):

11/15/2021 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$18.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Pretium Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$18.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating.

10/27/2021 – Pretium Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

10/16/2021 – Pretium Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of PVG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -87.19 and a beta of 0.82. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 166,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $1,356,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

