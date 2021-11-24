Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

