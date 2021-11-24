Welch & Forbes LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $237.06 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.54 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

