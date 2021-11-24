Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 394,821 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of -196.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

