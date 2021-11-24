Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.19% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

