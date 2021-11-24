Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE stock opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $272.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.