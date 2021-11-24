Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

