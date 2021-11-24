Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $204.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.