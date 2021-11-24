Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

