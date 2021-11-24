Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 19,294 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,294 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.26% of Lancaster Colony worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,668,000 after buying an additional 144,832 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after buying an additional 135,731 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,094,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,085,000 after buying an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 549,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after buying an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LANC opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

