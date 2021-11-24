Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $2,285,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 21.2% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Sysco by 47.2% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.90 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

