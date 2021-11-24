Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 553 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 53,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $211.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

