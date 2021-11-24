WELL (WELL) Achieves Market Cap of $19.65 Million

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One WELL coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market cap of $19.65 million and $11,748.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WELL has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WELL Coin Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

