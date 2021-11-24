Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 503,339 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 13,050.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.23% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $26,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $556,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $2,331,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,800 shares of company stock worth $13,370,811. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

