Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 466,595 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,470 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 202,454 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 111,007 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 54,466 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 373,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 40,059 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

