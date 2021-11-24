Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.01% of Cinemark worth $26,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cinemark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.