Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $26.32 Million Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.67% of Alkermes worth $26,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 70,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Alkermes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of ALKS opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

