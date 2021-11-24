Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $215.26 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $223.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

