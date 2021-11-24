Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 51,709 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,709 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.44% of Ingredion worth $26,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

