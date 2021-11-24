Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,042 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.79% of PotlatchDeltic worth $28,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.