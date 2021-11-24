Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 40,813 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of Thomson Reuters worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

TRI stock opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $78.04 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.88.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

