Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 61,277 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $25,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 171.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.