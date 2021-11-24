Wells Fargo & Company Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $137.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.
MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.
NYSE MDT opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.26. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
