Wells Fargo & Company Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $137.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

NYSE MDT opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.26. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

