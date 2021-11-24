Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOWL stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90. Werewolf Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. It offers PREDATOR, a platform of protein engineering technology to design and engineer the future of immuno-oncology biotherapeutics for patients.

