Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$13.52.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.