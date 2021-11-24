Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.56.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.30. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$13.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,803,740.40. Insiders have sold 69,700 shares of company stock valued at $871,099 over the last three months.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

