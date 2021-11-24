West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 4,220 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

