West Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $319.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.48 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

