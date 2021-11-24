West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,553 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 3.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $190.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

