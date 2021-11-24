West Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,883 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,666,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

