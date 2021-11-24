West Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for about 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of ESGV opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $66.45 and a 52-week high of $88.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08.

