West Financial Advisors LLC Has $38.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 11.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,103,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

