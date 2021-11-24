West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 30,547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 11.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,387,000. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 833,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94.

