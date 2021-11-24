West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 30,547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after buying an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yale University increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.94.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.